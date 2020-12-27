Fitzpatrick entered Saturday's 26-25 win over the Raiders in the fourth quarter, completing nine of 13 pass attempts for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Fitzpatrick took over for a timid Tua Tagovailoa (17 of 22 for just 94 yards) midway through the fourth quarter, and the veteran immediately displayed his signature tendency to push the ball downfield. His first drive led the Dolphins to a field goal, while his second resulted in a touchdown courtesy of a 59-yard sideline catch by Myles Gaskin. Dolphins fans will most remember Fitzpatrick's third and final drive of the night, however. The savvy veteran got the ball back with just nineteen seconds remaining and Miami down two points, and he immediately connected with Mack Hollins on a deep shot to set up the game-winning field goal, while simultaneously drawing a facemask penalty. Coming off such a strong performance, and given how effective Fitzpatrick has proven to be in this offense, it's possible that the Dolphins could have a tough decision to make at quarterback for Week 17's key matchup against the Bills.