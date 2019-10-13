Fitzpatrick is entering Sunday's game against the Redskins in the fourth quarter, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Fitzpatrick replaced Rosen under center with the Dolphins down 17-3, and he'll work to get the team's aerial attack going for the first time all game. Before being relieved by Fitzpatrick, Rosen had 15 completed passes for 85 yards and two interceptions. The second-year pro had also been sacked five times.