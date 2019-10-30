Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Retains starting gig
Fitzpatrick will start Week 9 against the Jets, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Fitzpatrick struggled to move the offense after the first quarter of Monday's loss to the Steelers, but he'll nonetheless hold onto the reigns for at least one more contest. Over his last two starts, Fitzpatrick has compiled a meager 3:3 TD:INT ratio, and he's also accounted for four fumbles. The veteran is set for a favorable matchup against the Jets' porous defense Sunday, so he could be worth fantasy consideration in leagues that start multiple quarterbacks. In any case, it wouldn't be a surprise if the winless Dolphins look back to second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen at a later point in the season.
