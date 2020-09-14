Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Fitzpatrick will start against the Bills in Week 2, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Fitzpatrick is coming off an ugly three-interception season debut against the Patriots, but he'll get another chance to right the ship Week 2. With rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa waiting in the wings, however, Fitzpatrick could end up with his back against the wall if he's unable to quickly turn things around. Additionally, Fizpatrick may be forced to operate without top receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) against Buffalo's stingy secondary.