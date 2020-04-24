Fitzpatrick is facing competition after the Dolphins used the No. 5 overall draft pick on fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip).

It isn't clear if Fitzpatrick will need to battle for the Week 1 starting job, but even if he's handed the honor, it's unlikely that a top-five draft pick would spend an entire season on the bench. While the rookie's medical record adds an interesting element to that equation, recent reports suggest Tagovailoa made a smooth recovery from November hip surgery. The Dolphins finished Day 1 of the draft without adding any pass-catching talent, but they did pick up USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson, who will join a remade O-line that previously added veteran free agents LG Ereck Flowers and C Ted Karras. The Dolphins also signed RB Jordan Howard, and they have a slew of draft picks on Days 2 and 3 to further improve their offense.