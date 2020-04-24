Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Set to compete with Tua
Fitzpatrick is facing competition after the Dolphins used the No. 5 overall draft pick on fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip).
It isn't clear if Fitzpatrick will need to battle for the Week 1 starting job, but even if he's handed the honor, it's unlikely that a top-five draft pick would spend an entire season on the bench. While the rookie's medical record adds an interesting element to that equation, recent reports suggest Tagovailoa made a smooth recovery from November hip surgery. The Dolphins finished Day 1 of the draft without adding any pass-catching talent, but they did pick up USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson, who will join a remade O-line that previously added veteran free agents LG Ereck Flowers and C Ted Karras. The Dolphins also signed RB Jordan Howard, and they have a slew of draft picks on Days 2 and 3 to further improve their offense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Plans to stay with Miami•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Expected back in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Puts fitting cap on unlikely season•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Undecided on future•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tallies four TDs in wild OT win•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Takes over team rushing lead•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 1 winners and losers
Ben Gretch looks at the biggest winners from the first Round of the 2020 NFL Draft, including...
-
Edwards-Helaire, KC a perfect match
Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first running back off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, as the...
-
Love the heir apparent in GB?
Did the Packers repeat history by selecting Aaron Rodgers' heir apparent in Jordan Love? It...
-
Aiyuk gives 49ers another threat
Brandon Aiyuk gives the 49ers a deep threat at wide receiver, but he may struggle to find Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs to the Raiders
Henry Ruggs brings speed to the Raiders, but his fit may help his numbers in 2020 . His teammates,...
-
Justin Jefferson to the Vikings
The Vikings deepen their WR corps with Justin Jefferson, bit it might not be great yet for...