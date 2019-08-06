Fitzpatrick is in line to play with Miami's first-team offense in Thursday night's preseason opener versus the Falcons, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

With Fitzpatrick slated to start the contest, Josh Rosen is in line to work with the second team Thursday. The assignment is indicative of the fact that Fitzpatrick remains atop the Dolphins' QB depth chart at this stage, but that status is not set in stone, with the competition between him and Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, ongoing.