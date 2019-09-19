Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Sharing practice snaps with Rosen
Fitzpatrick split starting snaps with Josh Rosen during Thursday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Fitzpatrick remains the starter "right now" according to coach Brian Flores, but it's worth noting that he's no longer receiving the lion's share of starting snaps, as he did during last week's practices. The 36-year-old veteran has been pulled from action in each of Miami's contests this season, allowing Rosen to enter both games during the fourth quarter. Rosen is assured to start at some point this season, but the Dolphins could opt to make a switch under center sooner rather than later if Fitzpatrick struggles in Dallas on Sunday.
