Coach Brian Flores said Monday that he hasn't decided on a starting quarterback for Week 5, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Flores said he "would assume" Fitzpatrick starts in San Francisco on Sunday, per Beasley, but that the team will have further discussions Monday. While Fitzpatrick played clean in Week 3's win over Jacksonville and has kept games relatively close against tough competition, the Dolphins have emerged with just one win at the quarter point of the regular season. The pressure to see whether rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa can spark the offense appears to be mounting, though Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post notes that Flores wants to avoid rushing the 22-year-old.