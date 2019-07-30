Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Staying ahead of Rosen
Coach Brian Flores puts Fitzpatrick ahead of Josh Rosen so far, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. "From a quarterback standpoint, it's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores said Tuesday.
The coach's analysis is consistent with reports from Miami beat writers dating back to the offseason program. Rosen still has time to build his case and likely make starts at some point anyway, but Fitzpatrick is emerging as a clear favorite for the Week 1 gig.
