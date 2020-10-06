Fitzpatrick will remain the Dolphins' starting quarterback Sunday at San Francisco, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
On Monday, coach Brian Flores induced rumblings about a QB change when he wouldn't commit to Fitzpatrick as the starter for Week 5. One day later, though, the Dolphins have decided to stick with Fitzpatrick for the time being. While he's completing a career-best 69 percent of his passes, he's averaging 248.5 passing yards per game and has four touchdowns versus five interceptions, leading the team to a 1-3 record. Fitzpatrick seems to be a placeholder at the position until Flores believes 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa is ready to take the reigns of Miami's offense.
