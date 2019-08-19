Coach Brian Flores clarified that Fitzpatrick starting the third preseason game does not mean he will start Week 1, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The Dolphins have split first-team reps between Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, with the latter getting the start in Friday's preseason loss to Tampa Bay. Both quarterbacks have struggled through two exhibition games, seemingly leaving the competition up for grabs. Fitzpatrick is expected to get the start Thursday against Jacksonville, likely playing into the second or third quarter before he's replaced by Rosen.