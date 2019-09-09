Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Still set to start
Fitzpatrick is expected to start against the Patriots in Week 2, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick completed just 14 of 29 pass attempts for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's blowout loss to the Ravens and was replaced by Josh Rosen in the second half. Rosen didn't fare much better, completing one of three passes for five yards and one interception. The veteran signal-caller still appears to have a grip on Miami's starting job, but he may need to log a stronger performance against New England's stout defense in order to avoid the reigns being handed over to Rosen.
