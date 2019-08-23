Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Struggles during first half
Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in a little more than a half of work during Thursday's 22-7 win over Jacksonville.
The final tally looks solid, but there was a point early in the second half in which Miami had more penalty yards than offensive yards. The poor first-half play led Fitzpatrick to return for the opening drive of the second half during which he connected with Nick O'Leary for a catch and run of 30 yards, found Mike Gesicki downfield for a gain of 29, and then dropped it off to Mark Walton for an eight-yard score. Excitement for that final drive will need to be tempered as it came against reserves. Fitzpatrick probably didn't do enough Thursday to garner too much confidence as the Week 1 starter, especially with Josh Rosen making some big throws in relief, but the veteran has been tracking toward a Week 1 start for months now and Thursday seemed to maintain the status quo.
