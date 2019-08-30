Fitzpatrick will start the Dolphins' season opener Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Ravens, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The addition of Josh Rosen via trade during April's draft gave Fitzpatrick a bit of competition for the starting role. With the Week 1 start confirmed, he'll be under center to kick off a game with an eighth different team. The matchup isn't exactly a great one, though, against a Baltimore defense that ranked fifth versus the pass (210 yards per game) in 2018.