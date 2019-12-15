Fitzpatrick completed 23 of 41 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants. He added four carries for 33 yards and lost a fumble.

Fitzpatrick heated up in the second quarter, capping a string of seven consecutive completions with a 20-yard touchdown to DeVante Parker to open the scoring. He cooled right back down after that, however, failing to notch another touchdown until he found Parker again for a 29-yard score with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The veteran quarterback also remarkably took over as Miami's leading rusher for the season with 219 yards, as he's done his fair share of scrambling while the Dolphins haven't been able to settle on a lead option at the running back position. Coach Brian Flores confirmed after the game that Fitzpatrick will remain the starter when the Dolphins host the Bengals in Week 16.