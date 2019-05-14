Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Taking first-team reps
Fitzpatrick took first-team reps at quarterback during OTAs on Tuesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
While the Dolphins acquired young quarterback Josh Rosen via trade during the draft, Fitzpatrick is going to get every chance to compete with the youngster. There's no word yet if Fitzpatrick is the favorite, or if Tuesday's gesture was made due to the fact that he's the more tenured competitor. Even if Fitzpatrick does end up winning the job for Week 1, he may not hold onto it for long, as Miami may want to see what it has with its young quarterback on a roster going through a rebuild.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Forced into competition with Rosen•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Moving on to Miami•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Demonstrates value in '18•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Inactive Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Loses starting job again•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Waiting for news on starting job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country