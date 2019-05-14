Fitzpatrick took first-team reps at quarterback during OTAs on Tuesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

While the Dolphins acquired young quarterback Josh Rosen via trade during the draft, Fitzpatrick is going to get every chance to compete with the youngster. There's no word yet if Fitzpatrick is the favorite, or if Tuesday's gesture was made due to the fact that he's the more tenured competitor. Even if Fitzpatrick does end up winning the job for Week 1, he may not hold onto it for long, as Miami may want to see what it has with its young quarterback on a roster going through a rebuild.