Fitzpatrick completed 31 of 52 passes for 419 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins' 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals on Sunday. He also rushed five times for nine yards.

Fitzpatrick continued his late-season tear with a spectacular showing against one of the most vulnerable defenses in the league, hitting DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki (twice) and Christian Wilkins on a tackle-eligible play for his touchdowns. Fitzpatrick then led a game-winning march in overtime, one in which he had a pair of key completions to Isaiah Ford to get Miami into field-goal range. Fitzpatrick has now eclipsed the 300-yard mark in three of his last six games, and his 19 touchdown throws are his highest since 2015. He'll look to put a strong finish on a resurgent season in a Week 17 battle against the Patriots.