Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets. He added two yards on five rushing attempts.

Fitzpatrick completed perhaps the easiest touchdown pass of his career from 12 yards out to a wide open Preston Williams in the second quarter. He added two more passing scores before halftime, finding DeVante Parker from 17 yards out and Williams again from five. The veteran quarterback was also brought down in the end zone for a safety in the final minute of the first half, but his play in the second quarter up until that point was enough to earn his team its first win of 2019. Not only was Fitzpatrick turnover-free, but his 288 passing yards marked a season high. This will likely go down as the high point of Fitzpatrick's 2019 campaign.