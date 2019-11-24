Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Three total TDs in loss
Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 39 passes for 214 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins' 41-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 45 yards and another score and committed one fumble but recovered.
The veteran signal-caller celebrated his 37th birthday with a few highlights that were interspersed with a pair of turnovers against an aggressive Browns defense. Fitzpatrick connected with Mike Gesicki and Allen Hurns for his pair of passing scores, but with Miami down by four touchdowns before they were ever able to get into the end zone, Fitzpatrick was frequently facing plenty of crowded secondaries that were keyed in on defending the pass. Fitzpatrick clearly continues to give the Dolphins a fighting chance with his play on most weeks, and he'll look to help deliver the team's third win in a Week 13 battle against the Eagles.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Ready to rock•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Keeps starting job•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Efficient in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...