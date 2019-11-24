Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 39 passes for 214 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins' 41-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 45 yards and another score and committed one fumble but recovered.

The veteran signal-caller celebrated his 37th birthday with a few highlights that were interspersed with a pair of turnovers against an aggressive Browns defense. Fitzpatrick connected with Mike Gesicki and Allen Hurns for his pair of passing scores, but with Miami down by four touchdowns before they were ever able to get into the end zone, Fitzpatrick was frequently facing plenty of crowded secondaries that were keyed in on defending the pass. Fitzpatrick clearly continues to give the Dolphins a fighting chance with his play on most weeks, and he'll look to help deliver the team's third win in a Week 13 battle against the Eagles.