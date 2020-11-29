Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 39 pass attempts for 257 yards and two touchdowns during the Dolphins' 20-3 win over the Jets. He also had three carries for 10 yards and fumbled once.

Fitzpatrick started Sunday's game in place of Tua Tagovailoa (thumb), and he didn't have to do too much in order to earn a divisional win over the lifeless Jets. The aged veteran reprised his 2019 form by showcasing a lethal connection with DeVante Parker, whom he targeted 14 times, connecting on eight of those occasions for 119 yards. In the red zone, Fitzpatrick instead opted to look toward the Dolphins' tight ends, connecting with both Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen for scores. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Tagovailoa will start Week 13 against the Bengals if healthy, but if Fitzpatrick were to get another chance under center he'd be a tempting streaming option at quarterback.