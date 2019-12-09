Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will remain starter
Coach Brian Flores said Fitzpatrick will continue to be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins' Week 15 road game against the Giants, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Miami's failure to get into the end zone and instead settle for seven field goals ultimately doomed the team in Sunday's one-point loss to the Jets. Fitzpatrick himself completed 21 of 37 passes for 245 yards and one interception, leaving him with a 13:12 TD:INT in 12 appearances this season. He may have an easier time getting back on the TD ledger this coming weekend versus a Giants defense that entered Week 14 having allowed 22 touchdown passes to quarterbacks in 12 contests in 2019.
