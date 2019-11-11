Play

Coach Brian Flores termed Fitzpatrick the Dolphins' starting quarterback for the "foreseeable future," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Fitzpatrick was forced to the sideline for a spell Sunday at Indianapolis to be checked for a concussion, but his ability to return and lead the Dolphins to a second victory in a row more or less solidified his standing over second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen. On the season, Fitzpatrick has completed 62 percent of his passes, averaged a modest 6.6 yards per attempt and posted an 8:8 TD:INT in eight appearances.

