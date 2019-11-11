Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will remain starting QB
Coach Brian Flores termed Fitzpatrick the Dolphins' starting quarterback for the "foreseeable future," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Fitzpatrick was forced to the sideline for a spell Sunday at Indianapolis to be checked for a concussion, but his ability to return and lead the Dolphins to a second victory in a row more or less solidified his standing over second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen. On the season, Fitzpatrick has completed 62 percent of his passes, averaged a modest 6.6 yards per attempt and posted an 8:8 TD:INT in eight appearances.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Does enough to win again•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Three-TD quarter produces first W•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Retains starting gig•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Pair of scores in loss•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Almost pulls off upset•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Named Week 7 starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...