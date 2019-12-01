Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 365 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 37-31 win against Philadelphia.

It was shaky in the early going for Fitzpatrick, as he threw an interception to Ronald Darby on Miami's first play from scrimmage and absorbed two sacks within the Dolphins' first three offensive drives. He settled in with a 43-yard strike to DeVante Parker on Miami's fourth possession, and threw two more TDs in the second half after the Dolphins fell into a 28-14 third-quarter deficit. Fitzpatrick has thrown to a 8:4 TD:INT with 272 passing yards per game since Week 9, while leading his team to a 3-2 record during that span. He's highly unpredictable given his propensity to commit turnovers in bundles, but Fitzpatrick carries upside heading into a Week 14 matchup against a Jets defense that he lit up for 288 yards and three passing scores Nov. 3.