Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Wins third start since Nov. 1
Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 365 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 37-31 win against Philadelphia.
It was shaky in the early going for Fitzpatrick, as he threw an interception to Ronald Darby on Miami's first play from scrimmage and absorbed two sacks within the Dolphins' first three offensive drives. He settled in with a 43-yard strike to DeVante Parker on Miami's fourth possession, and threw two more TDs in the second half after the Dolphins fell into a 28-14 third-quarter deficit. Fitzpatrick has thrown to a 8:4 TD:INT with 272 passing yards per game since Week 9, while leading his team to a 3-2 record during that span. He's highly unpredictable given his propensity to commit turnovers in bundles, but Fitzpatrick carries upside heading into a Week 14 matchup against a Jets defense that he lit up for 288 yards and three passing scores Nov. 3.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: No danger of missing time•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Three total TDs in loss•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Ready to rock•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Limited in practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...