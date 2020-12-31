Fitzpatrick has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Assuming that's confirmed, Fitzpatrick will land on the reserve/COVID-19 list . As a result, Jake Rudock is slated to be added to Miami's active roster to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup this weekend.
