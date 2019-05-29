Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Working with starters
Fitzpatrick continues to get most of the first-team work at OTAs, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
The rebuilding Dolphins have every incentive to take a look at Josh Rosen this upcoming season, but that doesn't mean they'll hand him the Week 1 job. That said, Fitzpatrick's early advantage in non-contact spring practices doesn't carry a lot of weight. The real test will come in August during training camp practices and preseason games.
