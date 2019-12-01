Play

Lewis (chest) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Eagles.

The fourth-year cornerback was able to work back to a full practice Friday, which turned out to be a harbinger of his active status. Lewis will slot into his usual reserve cornerback role against an Eagles team that gets its wide receiver corps back to full health Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories