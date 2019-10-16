Lewis was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Lewis was waived by the Eagles on Monday and will now join his fourth team in the last two seasons. The 25-year-old hasn't played a defensive snap in five games between the Colts and Eagles this season.

