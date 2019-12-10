Play

Lewis (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lewis exited Sunday's game due to the hamstring injury and will now miss the final three games of the season. The 25-year-old also spent time with Philadelphia and Indianapolis this season, totaling 28 tackles (20 solo) and one interception in 13 games.

