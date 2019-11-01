Lewis has a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Lewis was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins in mid-October and has played 88 defensive snaps in his two games with the team. The 25-year-old only appeared on the injury report as a full participant Friday, so he should be able to play Sunday.

