Lewis (chest) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Lewis practiced without limitations Friday, so he appears to be trending toward active status Week 13. If he's indeed able to suit up versus Philadelphia on Sunday, Lewis stands to play his usual rotational role in Miami's secondary.

