Lewis (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Jets.

Lewis will suit up after working as a full participant in Friday's practice. The 25-year-old logged a season-high 55 snaps from scrimmage in the Week 8 loss to the Steelers, notching six tackles (five solo).

