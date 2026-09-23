Miller caught his only target for a 77-yard touchdown Sunday in a loss to the 49ers.

Miller worked mostly on special teams during the contest, but he got a chance to play seven offensive snaps. The fourth-year wideout made the most of the opportunity, connecting with QB Malik Willis on a 77-yard score late in the fourth quarter. The game was out of reach for Miami at that point, but it was still a significant moment for Miller as he tries to earn more playing time on offense. The door could be open a crack for that, as Caleb Douglas hurt his ankle Sunday and is uncertain to be able to play Week 3. With that in mind, Miller is buried pretty deep on Miami's WR depth chart, so he's not guaranteed to see the field often even if Douglas is ruled out.