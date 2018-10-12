Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Added to injury report
Tannehill (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after logging a limited practice Friday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Tannehill practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, so his addition to the injury report Friday is notable. We'll have to see if his limitations were precautionary, or indicative of something that could actually affect his Week 6 status, but fortunately for those invested in Miami's passing game this weekend, the Dolphins kick off at 1:00 ET on Friday. Brock Osweiler is Tannehill's top backup.
