Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: At practice, but not throwing

Tannehill (shoulder) was on the field for the start of practice Wednesday, but wasn't seen throwing during drills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill's practice limitations Wednesday confirm that he remains in the day-to-day category as Sunday's game against the Lions approaches. If he's unable to play this weekend, Brock Osweiler -- who racked up 380 passing yards in the Week 6 overtime win over the Bears -- would be in line to draw another start at quarterback.