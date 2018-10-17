Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: At practice, but not throwing
Tannehill (shoulder) was on the field for the start of practice Wednesday, but wasn't seen throwing during drills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Tannehill's practice limitations Wednesday confirm that he remains in the day-to-day category as Sunday's game against the Lions approaches. If he's unable to play this weekend, Brock Osweiler -- who racked up 380 passing yards in the Week 6 overtime win over the Bears -- would be in line to draw another start at quarterback.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Status remains uncertain for Week 7•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Week 7 status unclear•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Won't play Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Iffy for Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Status 'up in the air' for Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Added to injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...