Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Available via trade

The Dolphins are actively looking to trade Tannehill, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

This should come as no surprise, given Tannehill seems to have fallen out of favor with the new Dolphins' brass. Tannehill's contract, one that will pay him just over $51 million over the next two years, will likely give any prospective team pause, making it unlikely the former first-round pick is moved until well after the 2019 NFL Draft. The most likely course of action will be for the Dolphins to simply designate Tannehill as a post-June 1 cut, saving the franchise $18.7 million of cap space and freeing the former starting quarterback up to explore the open market.