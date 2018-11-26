Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Avoids setback in return

Tannehill said he didn't have any issues with his shoulder in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Tannehill completed 17 of 25 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Dolphins take a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The team fell apart down the stretch, but Tannehill wasn't the problem so much as sieve-like defense and questionable play-calling. The 30-year-old quarterback answered any questions about the health of his shoulder on a 74-yard touchdown pass to Leonte Carroo, though the ball was slightly underthrown. A limited practice participant all last week, Tannehill may be ready for full participation heading into a Week 13 home matchup with a tough Buffalo defense that allows just 6.4 yards per pass attempt.