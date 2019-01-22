Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Candidate to be cut

Tannehill may be released during the offseason, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Scheduled for cap hits above $25 million in the final two seasons of his four-year extension, Tannehill would need to accept a pay cut to have any shot at sticking around in Miami. The contract will also make it difficult to work out a trade, as teams won't have much interest in acquiring the 30-year-old quarterback unless he verbally agrees to reduce his salary. With the Dolphins bringing in a new coaching staff and eventually a new franchise quarterback, the most likely scenario has Tannehill being released and hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Possible fits include the Jaguars and Redskins, though he may end up settling for a backup job.