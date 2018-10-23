Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Cleared for light throwing
Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that Tannehill (shoulder) would be able to resume light throwing at practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Dolphins have already ruled Tannehill out for a third straight game Thursday versus the Texans, but it appears the quarterback is at least making progress in his recovery from the right shoulder injury, which is believed to be an AC joint sprain. Tannehill has been practicing with the team on a limited basis since he was first revealed to be dealing with the injury, but he's mostly been limited to conditioning work while the Dolphins have barred him from throwing. Gase said that Tannehill may use a Nerf ball to limit the strain on his shoulder while he initiates his throwing program, so it appears the signal-caller will require additional healing time before he's able to throw a regular football without restrictions. Brock Osweiler will draw another start while Tannehill turns his focus to a potential return Week 9 against the Jets.
