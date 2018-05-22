Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Cleared for OTAs.

Tannehill (knee) isn't expected to have any restrictions at OTAs this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tannehill is more than nine months removed from having reconstructive surgery on his left knee, as he initially suffered a partial tear of his ACL in December 2016, then aggravated the injury during the first week of training camp last year. He seems to be recovering on schedule -- or even a bit ahead -- but it still won't be surprising if the Dolphins manage his workload during training camp. The team is counting on a full rebound, considering Brock Osweiler, David Fales and Bryce Petty are the only other QBs on the roster. Tannehill will be playing without Jarvis Landry at his side for the first time since 2013, but the Dolphins did at least sign a pair of capable slot targets in Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. The team also used draft picks on tight ends Mike Gesicki (second round) and Durham Smythe (fourth), hoping to find an upgrade on the departed Julius Thomas, who remains unsigned.