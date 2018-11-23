Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Cleared to return to action
Tannehill (right shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Tannehill was listed as a limited practice participant this past week, but he's already been named the team's starting QB for Week 12, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.Tannehill missed Miami's past five games with a capsule injury in his throwing shoulder, but he's progressed to the point where the pain associated with his injury has been minimized and the signal-caller is now confident that he can make all the throws he needs to Sunday. Given the potential for a degree of rust and the fact that the Dolphins' wideout corps is banged up, Tannehill is a speculative fantasy play this weekend in shallow leagues, but he's certainly an option in QB-heavy formats.
