Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Commits three costly turnovers

Tannehill completed 20 of 35 passes for 185 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while adding three rushes for 17 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Tannehill hit running back Kenyan Drake for a 22-yard score in the second quarter as part of a 17-0 Miami run to open the game, but he contributed to Cincinnati's 27-0 response to close out the contest. Two of Tannehill's three turnovers were returned for touchdowns and he averaged just 5.3 yards per pass attempt. Tannehill has posted a 1:3 touchdown to interception ratio over the past two weeks after starting the season with a 7:2 mark through three contests, so he won't be an advisable fantasy option in Week 6 against a rested Bears defense coming off a bye.