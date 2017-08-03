Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Concerns teammates with leg injury

While the team didn't provide any details after Thursday's practice, Dolphins players clearly were concerned about Tannehill's left leg injury, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill walked off the practice field under his own power, but there's still major concern due to the location of the injury. He missed the end of last season with a partially torn ACL in his left leg -- an injury he ultimately treated with stem cell therapy instead of surgery. Despite assurances the knee is healed, Tannehill plans to wear a brace throughout training camp and into the season, seemingly acknowledging that there's a risk of re-injury. With no update provided by the team at the conclusion of Thursday's practice, we'll have to wait to find out if he did indeed re-injure the same ligament.