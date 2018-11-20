Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Confirmed as Week 12 starter
Coach Adam Gase confirmed after Tuesday's practice that Tannehill (shoulder) would start Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Per Beasley, the Dolphins feel "good" about where Tannehill stands on the health front after the unspecified shoulder injury kept him out for the team's final five games prior to a Week 11 bye. Tannehill had previously increased his odds of playing Sunday by throwing last week without any reported complications and displayed no apparent limitations while completing passes from multiple distances during the media-access portion of Tuesday's practice. With Tannehill back in action this weekend, Brock Osweiler will return to the backup role after guiding Miami to a 2-3 record while completing 63 percent of his attempts for 1,212 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions during Tannehill's absence.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Looks normal at practice•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Increases throwing during bye•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Throws without pain•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Uncertain beyond Week 11 bye•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Ruled out for fifth straight game•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not throwing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country