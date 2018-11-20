Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Confirmed as Week 12 starter

Coach Adam Gase confirmed after Tuesday's practice that Tannehill (shoulder) would start Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Beasley, the Dolphins feel "good" about where Tannehill stands on the health front after the unspecified shoulder injury kept him out for the team's final five games prior to a Week 11 bye. Tannehill had previously increased his odds of playing Sunday by throwing last week without any reported complications and displayed no apparent limitations while completing passes from multiple distances during the media-access portion of Tuesday's practice. With Tannehill back in action this weekend, Brock Osweiler will return to the backup role after guiding Miami to a 2-3 record while completing 63 percent of his attempts for 1,212 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions during Tannehill's absence.