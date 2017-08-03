Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Conflicting reports on knee injury
In the wake of an earlier report suggesting that Tannehill avoided structural damage in his left knee, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald relays that the QB's MRI on Thursday initially proved inconclusive in terms of revealing the full extent of Tannehill's injury.
Per Salguero, Tannehill's MRI requires further scrutiny, a scenario that neither confirms or refutes the previously-noted "no structural damage" outcome. While additional info is gathered/reported, we'll continue to view Tannehill as day-to-day, with the caveat that his injury prognosis could potentially worsen.
