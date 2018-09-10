Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Connects with Stills for two scores

Tannehill completed 20 of 28 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while also running four times for five yards in Sunday's 27-20, Week 1 win over the Titans.

Both of Tannehill's touchdowns went to Kenny Stills. The first was a 10-yarder in the second quarter while the second was a 75-yard deep strike in the fourth. While thunderstorms delayed this contest into the night, Tannehill showed a great ability to stay focused and lead his team to victory. The Dolphins defense also bailed its quarterback out after his mistakes, as each of Tannehill's interceptions was followed by a Miami interception on the ensuing drive.

