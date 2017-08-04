Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Considering options for knee injury

Tannehill and the Dolphins are still evaluating their options to treat his injured left knee, Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Speaking on Tannehill's situation, coach Adam Gase said, "Everything's on the table right now. We're going to talk to a lot of people. There's no timetable. Right now, Matt (Moore) is our quarterback. We'll see where we go from there because I've got to figure out what's going on with Ryan, and we'll make decisions after that."

Tannehill, whose 2016 campaign was cut short by a partially torn left ACL, unfortunately had the same knee buckle in Thursday's practice. Although Tannehill has since undergone an MRI, the exact nature of his injury remains unclear, but news surrounding his treatment options has surfaced. The quarterback could either opt to rest for 6-to-8 weeks before attempting a return during the regular season, or he could go ahead and have season-ending surgery. It's worth noting that Tannehill decided not to undergo surgery following last season's injury, instead preferring stem-cell treatment. Now, Tannehill is once again confronted with a decision over surgery, leaving him and the Dolphins in careful consideration of his situation. With Tannehill slated to miss significant time either way, Matt Moore is being prepared as Miami's starting quarterback heading into Week 1.