Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Exits Thursday's practice early

Tannehill was forced to leave Thursday's practice early after suffering a non-contact leg injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill's awkward fall occurred on a scramble to the sideline during team drills, but the quarterback was ultimately able to leave the field slowly under his own power. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, while he was immediately replaced by Matt Moore at the the helm. The left knee injury that kept Tannehill out for the latter portion of the Dolphins' 2016 campaign hasn't been an issue throughout training camp, but he's now dealing with another leg injury that could put his availability in jeapordy depending on the severity.