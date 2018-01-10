Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Expected back for offseason program

Tannehill (knee) is expected to participate in some capacity during the Dolphins' offseason program, which begins in April, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

While Tannehill is progressing well since undergoing reconstructive left knee surgery in August, it's uncertain if the Dolphins will clear him to take part in all drills during Organized Team Activities. Nonetheless, the fact that he'll be able to participate at all suggests that he's well on his way to being ready for the start of training camp in the summer. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has already stated that Tannehill will be the team's starting quarterback in 2018 with incumbent Jay Cutler unlikely to be re-signed in free agency.