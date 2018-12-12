Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Expected to play

Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill (ankle) looked good during practice Wednesday and will play in Sunday's game at Minnesota "unless something crazy happens," Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Beasley agreed with Gase's assessment of Tannehill looking good Wednesday, noting that the quarterback moved around well even though his entire right cleat was covered in tape. While he may be slightly limited in terms of mobility, Tannehill doesn't seem to be in much danger of sitting out Week 15. The bigger concern is his tricky road matchup with a Vikings defense ranked seventh in the NFL this season in opponent passer rating (86.7) and 16th in yards per attempt (7.5).

