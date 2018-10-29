Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Facing uncertain throwing schedule

Coach Adam Gase said he isn't sure what Tannehill (shoulder) will be able to do this week, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Gase expects to have more information Tuesday and did mention that Tannehill threw a tennis ball last week. While the early signs suggest a return for Week 9 against the Jets may be a stretch, it does at least seem the 30-year-old quarterback is making some progress in his recovery from an AC joint sprain. Brock Osweiler will get another start if Tannehill isn't cleared to play in Sunday's game.